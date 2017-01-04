Mariah Brown, one of the daughters of
the polygamist family featured on TLC's reality series Sister
Wives, came out lesbian to her family on Sunday's episode.
The 21-year-old daughter of Kody and
Meri Brown, Mariah gathered her parents and sister wives Janelle,
Christine and Robyn for her announcement.
“This feels so awkward,” she told
her family. “I'm freaking out. I'm gay.”
An emotional Meri said that she was
blindsided by the news.
“We're not happy that Mariah's gay,”
said Kody, who is raising 18 children with his four wives. “We're
happy that she knows herself.”
Mariah thanked followers for their
support on Twitter: “wow okay y'all making me cry with your
support. thank you thank you thank you thank you [relief, rainbow
flag emoticon].”
While the family practices
Fundamentalist Mormonism, they
support marriage equality.