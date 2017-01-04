Mariah Brown, one of the daughters of the polygamist family featured on TLC's reality series Sister Wives, came out lesbian to her family on Sunday's episode.

The 21-year-old daughter of Kody and Meri Brown, Mariah gathered her parents and sister wives Janelle, Christine and Robyn for her announcement.

“This feels so awkward,” she told her family. “I'm freaking out. I'm gay.”

An emotional Meri said that she was blindsided by the news.

“We're not happy that Mariah's gay,” said Kody, who is raising 18 children with his four wives. “We're happy that she knows herself.”

Mariah thanked followers for their support on Twitter: “wow okay y'all making me cry with your support. thank you thank you thank you thank you [relief, rainbow flag emoticon].”

While the family practices Fundamentalist Mormonism, they support marriage equality.