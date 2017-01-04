Out British singer Boy George has denied accusations that he's biphobic after suggesting in a tweet that bisexuals are not being honest about their sexuality.

Following the death of singer George Michael at 53, Michael's boyfriend Fadi Fawaz's Twitter account released tweets suggesting that Michael had taken his own life.

“The only thing George wanted is to DIE,” one tweet read. “He tried numbers of times to kill himself many times and finally he managed.”

In comments to The Mirror, Fawaz called the tweets “shocking” and denied writing them, saying that his account was hacked.

“Ok. 'My computer got hacked' is like 'I'm bisexual' or 'I'm sniffing because I have allergies!'” Boy George said in a tweet believed to be in response to Fawaz's comments.

The tweet prompted a backlash and accusations of biophobia.

“@BoyGeorge but actual bisexuals were upset by your words. We have enough trouble getting the world to acknowledge our existence already,” one user wrote.

Boy George responded to some of his critics, writing “Lots of people use 'bisexual' when they really mean gay” and “I love a bisexual. I ride a bicycle!”

When a user said that some people “use bi when they aren't ready to fully come out,” Boy George responded, “My point completely but that doesn't mean some people are not genuinely bi.”