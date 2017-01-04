Out British singer Boy George has
denied accusations that he's biphobic after suggesting in a tweet
that bisexuals are not being honest about their sexuality.
Following the death of singer George
Michael at 53, Michael's boyfriend Fadi Fawaz's Twitter account
released tweets suggesting that Michael had taken his own life.
“The only thing George wanted is to
DIE,” one tweet read. “He tried numbers of times to kill himself
many times and finally he managed.”
In comments to The
Mirror, Fawaz called the tweets “shocking” and denied
writing them, saying that his account was hacked.
“Ok. 'My computer got hacked' is like
'I'm bisexual' or 'I'm sniffing because I have allergies!'” Boy
George said in a tweet believed to be in response to Fawaz's
comments.
The tweet prompted a backlash and
accusations of biophobia.
“@BoyGeorge but actual bisexuals were
upset by your words. We have enough trouble getting the world to
acknowledge our existence already,” one user wrote.
Boy George responded to some of his
critics, writing “Lots of people use 'bisexual' when they really
mean gay” and “I love a bisexual. I ride a bicycle!”
When a user said that some people “use
bi when they aren't ready to fully come out,” Boy George responded,
“My point completely but that doesn't mean some people are not
genuinely bi.”