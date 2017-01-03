Out Olympian Greg Louganis on Monday made history as the Rose Parade's first openly gay Grand Marshal.

The 128th annual Rose Parade was pushed back a day because of a “never on Sunday” rule.

Louganis, 56, rode in a car with husband Johnny Chaillot-Louganis. The couple married in 2013.

The parade's two other grand marshals were also Olympians: track and field sprinter Allyson Felix and swimmer Janet Evans. This year's theme was “Echos of Success.”

After being named in November, Louganis said that he hopes “it inspires people and that they know they are loved.”

Louganis dominated diving in the early 80s. He came out gay and HIV-positive in his 1988 best-selling memoir Breaking the Surface.

Recently, General Mills put Louganis on a box of Wheaties as part of its revamped “legends” series, an honor he was denied while competing.