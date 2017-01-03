Out comedian Rosie O'Donnell over the weekend unleashed a series of tweets attacking President-elect Donald Trump.

O'Donnell and Trump have been involved in a long-running feud.

In one tweet, O'Donnell linked to a Huffington Post story about tweets ordered by the head of the U.S. Office of Government Ethics praising Trump over his planned divestment. “Donald Trump is a sick man,” she wrote.

Another tweet linked to a CNN story about Trump booting an author who wrote a book critical of Trump from a golf course he owns. “DONALD TRUMP IS MENTALLY UNSTABLE,” O'Donnell wrote. “LESS THAN 3 WEEKS TO STOP HIM AMERICA.”

In other tweets, O'Donnell called Trump the “worst human” and a “criminal.”

During the campaign, Trump took a swipe at O'Donnell at a presidential debate.

“I said very tough things to her and I think everybody would agree that she deserves it and nobody feels sorry for her,” Trump said.

The pair have been going at it since at least 2006, when O'Donnell, then a co-host on ABC's The View, criticized Trump for publicly chastising the reigning Miss USA for underage drinking.

When O'Donnell announced her engagement to Michelle Rounds in 2011 – the pair have since split – Trump congratulated the couple by calling O'Donnell “a true loser” on Twitter: “I feel sorry for Rosie's new partner in love whose parents are devastated at the thought of their daughter being with @Rosie – a true loser.”

“Wow,” O'Donnell replied, “u r an ass in every way.”