Out comedian Rosie O'Donnell over the
weekend unleashed a series of tweets attacking President-elect Donald
Trump.
O'Donnell and Trump have been involved
in a long-running feud.
In one tweet, O'Donnell linked to a
Huffington Post story about tweets ordered by the head of the
U.S. Office of Government Ethics praising Trump over his planned
divestment. “Donald Trump is a sick man,” she wrote.
Another tweet linked to a CNN story
about Trump booting an author who wrote a book critical of Trump from
a golf course he owns. “DONALD TRUMP IS MENTALLY UNSTABLE,”
O'Donnell wrote. “LESS THAN 3 WEEKS TO STOP HIM AMERICA.”
In other tweets, O'Donnell called Trump
the “worst human” and a “criminal.”
During the campaign, Trump took a swipe
at O'Donnell at a presidential debate.
“I said very tough things to her and
I think everybody would agree that she deserves it and nobody feels
sorry for her,” Trump said.
The pair have been going at it since at
least 2006, when O'Donnell, then a co-host on ABC's The View,
criticized Trump for publicly chastising the reigning Miss USA for
underage drinking.
When O'Donnell announced her engagement
to Michelle Rounds in 2011 – the pair have since split – Trump
congratulated the couple by calling O'Donnell “a true loser” on
Twitter: “I feel sorry for Rosie's new partner in love whose
parents are devastated at the thought of their daughter being with
@Rosie – a true loser.”
“Wow,” O'Donnell replied, “u r an
ass in every way.”