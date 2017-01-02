Leslie Jordan, who played Beverly Leslie on Will & Grace, said this week that NBC had ordered a new season of the sitcom.

Jordan told radio station KPBS that the entire original cast has signed on.

“It's back,” Jordan said. “Here's the way it works: [NBC] has ordered 10 [episodes]. It'll be for next season, so [the cast will] go in in July. And then they'll add the guest cast. I'll get a phone call.”

Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes reunited in September for an election year mini-episode which has been viewed more than 6 million times on YouTube. The episode prompted talk of a new season.

Jordan also revealed that his role of Beverly Leslie, Karen Walker's frenemy, was originally written for Joan Collins. “They fired her,” Jordan said. “They wanted to pull her wig off... [and] she wouldn't allow her wig to be pulled off, and so I just walked into an audition.”