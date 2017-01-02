Leslie Jordan, who played Beverly
Leslie on Will & Grace, said this week that NBC had
ordered a new season of the sitcom.
Jordan told radio station KPBS that the
entire original cast has signed on.
“It's back,” Jordan
said. “Here's the way it works: [NBC] has ordered 10
[episodes]. It'll be for next season, so [the cast will] go in in
July. And then they'll add the guest cast. I'll get a phone call.”
Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Megan
Mullally and Sean Hayes reunited in September for an election year
mini-episode which has been viewed more than 6 million times on
YouTube. The episode prompted talk of a new season.
(Related: Eric
McCormack, Debra Messing, Megan Mullally, Sean Hayes reunite for Will
& Grace
skit.)
Jordan also revealed that his role of
Beverly Leslie, Karen Walker's frenemy, was originally written for
Joan Collins. “They fired her,” Jordan said. “They wanted to
pull her wig off... [and] she wouldn't allow her wig to be pulled
off, and so I just walked into an audition.”