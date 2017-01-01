Soccer star Robbie Rogers and
television producer Greg Berlanti this week announced their
engagement.
Rogers, the first openly gay player in
Major League Soccer (MLS) history, and Berlanti posted the same
selfie of themselves in front of a string quartet.
“Thank you to everyone before us that
made this moment possible,” Rogers wrote. “I feel extremely lucky
and blessed to end 2016 engaged to the love of my life. [heart
emoticon] Happy New Year!”
Berlanti, who is known for his work on
Dawson's Creek and the expanding CW shows based on DC Comics,
including Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow, said that his
heart had “doubled in size” in 2016.
“2016 was memorable for many reasons,
for me it as the year my heart doubled in size,” he wrote. “First,
when my son Caleb was born. And second, a few days ago, when I got
engaged to my soulmate [heart emoticon]?? though I dreamed of
both those things happening, i’m not sure I truly believed they
were possible. Thanks to the friends and family who helped me find my
way to this moment in my blessed life. a happy and healthy 2017 to
all.”
Berlanti
welcomed Caleb in February.