Soccer star Robbie Rogers and television producer Greg Berlanti this week announced their engagement.

Rogers, the first openly gay player in Major League Soccer (MLS) history, and Berlanti posted the same selfie of themselves in front of a string quartet.

“Thank you to everyone before us that made this moment possible,” Rogers wrote. “I feel extremely lucky and blessed to end 2016 engaged to the love of my life. [heart emoticon] Happy New Year!”

Berlanti, who is known for his work on Dawson's Creek and the expanding CW shows based on DC Comics, including Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow, said that his heart had “doubled in size” in 2016.

“2016 was memorable for many reasons, for me it as the year my heart doubled in size,” he wrote. “First, when my son Caleb was born. And second, a few days ago, when I got engaged to my soulmate [heart emoticon]?? though I dreamed of both those things happening, i’m not sure I truly believed they were possible. Thanks to the friends and family who helped me find my way to this moment in my blessed life. a happy and healthy 2017 to all.”

Berlanti welcomed Caleb in February.