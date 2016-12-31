LGBT glossy The Advocate on Friday named North Carolina Governor Pat McCrory as its Phobie of the Year.

McCrory unsuccessfully ran on his record opposing LGBT rights, primarily his signing of House Bill 2, which he repeatedly defended as he campaigned for a second term.

House Bill 2 is the controversial Republican response to an LGBT protections ordinance approved in Charlotte. McCrory made good on his threat to strike down the ordinance, calling a special session to approve HB 2. The law not only blocks cities and municipalities from approving such measures – thus voiding Charlotte's ordinance – it also is the nation's first state law to prohibit transgender people from using the bathroom of their choice in many buildings.

Outrage over the law led to an economic backlash, including job losses and the loss of sporting championships.

Finalists for the award included Steven Anderson, the Arizona pastor who called for the “execution of homos,” Texas Senator Ted Cruz, a vocal opponent of marriage equality, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who has led the states in suing the Obama administration over its guidance on transgender students, Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, who posted, then quickly deleted, a “reap what you sow” tweet as news broke of a mass shooting in an Orlando gay nightclub, Family Research Council (FRC) President Tony Perkins, a vocal opponent of LGBT rights and an influential voice in the Republican Party and the upcoming Trump administration, Vice President-elect Mike Pence, who as governor of Indiana was pressured to back down from a law that targeted the LGBT community, Ben Carson, the failed presidential candidate who famously said that jail makes people gay, Phil Robertson, the reality TV star who spent part of the year campaigning for Ted Cruz, Manny Pacquiao, the former boxer who posted a Bible verse calling for gays “to be put to death,” Paul McHugh, who has called gender-confirmation surgery “mutilation,” Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant, who signed a bill that protects opponents of marriage equality, Mat and Anita Staver, the couple behind the law group Liberty Counsel, which has a long record of representing Christians opposed to LGBT rights, and Oklahoma state Rep. Sally Kern, who is best known for her 2008 claim that the “homosexual agenda” is worse than terrorism.