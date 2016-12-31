Less than a week before she is
scheduled to appear on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, a video has
surfaced of gospel singer Kim Burrell calling gays “perverts.”
The video, uploaded Friday, shows
Burrell speaking before her congregation.
“I came to tell you about sin,”
Burrell
screams. “That sin nature, that perverted homosexual spirit,
and the spirit of delusion and confusion, it has deceived many men
and women. You as a man, you open your mouth and take a man’s penis
in your face, you are perverted. You are a woman and will shake your
face in another woman’s breast, you are perverted.”
She said that “anyone filled with the
homosexual spirit” should “beg God” to be free.
Burrell, who appears on the soundtrack
of the film Hidden Figures, is scheduled to perform Thursday
on The Ellen DeGeneres Show with Pharrell Williams, according
to Raw Story. DeGeneres married her wife in 2008 and is a vocal
supporter of LGBT rights.
Burrell responded to the backlash over
her comments in a Facebook Live video.
“We’re not in a war against flesh
and blood,” she
said. “I came on [Facebook] because I care about God’s
creation and every person from the LGBT and anything else, any other
kind of thing that is supporting gay – I never said LGBT last
night. I said S.I.N. and whatever falls in the sin was preached.”
Without naming Burrell, Williams posted
on Instagram that he condemns “hate speech of any kind.”