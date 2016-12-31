Less than a week before she is scheduled to appear on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, a video has surfaced of gospel singer Kim Burrell calling gays “perverts.”

The video, uploaded Friday, shows Burrell speaking before her congregation.

“I came to tell you about sin,” Burrell screams. “That sin nature, that perverted homosexual spirit, and the spirit of delusion and confusion, it has deceived many men and women. You as a man, you open your mouth and take a man’s penis in your face, you are perverted. You are a woman and will shake your face in another woman’s breast, you are perverted.”

She said that “anyone filled with the homosexual spirit” should “beg God” to be free.

Burrell, who appears on the soundtrack of the film Hidden Figures, is scheduled to perform Thursday on The Ellen DeGeneres Show with Pharrell Williams, according to Raw Story. DeGeneres married her wife in 2008 and is a vocal supporter of LGBT rights.

Burrell responded to the backlash over her comments in a Facebook Live video.

“We’re not in a war against flesh and blood,” she said. “I came on [Facebook] because I care about God’s creation and every person from the LGBT and anything else, any other kind of thing that is supporting gay – I never said LGBT last night. I said S.I.N. and whatever falls in the sin was preached.”

Without naming Burrell, Williams posted on Instagram that he condemns “hate speech of any kind.”