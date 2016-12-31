Out British singer Elton John last week
dedicated a song to George Michael, who died on Christmas Day at the
age of 53.
During his concert at Caesar's Palace
in Las Vegas, John dedicated a performance of “Don't Let the Sun Go
Down on Me” to his late friend. John and Michael performed the
song at the Live Aid concert in 1985.
“On Christmas Day, George Michael
passed away,” John told the crowd. “It's one of the saddest
moments of my career, because I've known George more or less from the
start of Wham! and got to know him very well.”
“And it was the most awful news,
because he was on the road back supposedly to good health.”
“What a singer. What a songwriter.
As a human being, he was one of the kindest, sweetest, most generous
people I've ever met. He gave so much money to so many great causes
without telling anybody.”
According to The
Daily Mail, John fought back tears as he performed.