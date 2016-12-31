Out British singer Elton John last week dedicated a song to George Michael, who died on Christmas Day at the age of 53.

During his concert at Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas, John dedicated a performance of “Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me” to his late friend. John and Michael performed the song at the Live Aid concert in 1985.

“On Christmas Day, George Michael passed away,” John told the crowd. “It's one of the saddest moments of my career, because I've known George more or less from the start of Wham! and got to know him very well.”

“And it was the most awful news, because he was on the road back supposedly to good health.”

“What a singer. What a songwriter. As a human being, he was one of the kindest, sweetest, most generous people I've ever met. He gave so much money to so many great causes without telling anybody.”

According to The Daily Mail, John fought back tears as he performed.