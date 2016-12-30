Kristie Maldonado on Thursday said that parents pressured the Cub Scouts to oust her 8-year-old transgender son from the organization.

Joe Maldonado, who decided to start living as a boy last year, was asked to leave Pack 87 in Secaucus in November, only a month after he joined the program.

Mother and son appeared on CNN, where Kristie said that she had informed the group that her son was transgender.

“So what do you think changed?” host Don Lemon asked.

“I believe it has to do with some of the parents,” she answered. “They made a call. Because they didn't ask for a birth certificate.”

Joe said the ouster was “ridiculous.”

“I really don't understand why they kicked me out all because I was born a girl. This is just ridiculous,” he said.

The Boy Scouts of America ended its ban on openly gay Scouts in 2013. Last year, it agreed to allow openly gay adults in the organization.

“No youth may be removed from any of our programs on the basis of his or her sexual orientation,” spokeswoman Effie Delimarkos said in a statement. “Gender identity isn't related to sexual orientation.”

This is believed to be the first case in which a transgender Scout has been rejected by the organization.