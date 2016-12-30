Actress Megan Mullally told Entertainment Tonight that her character in a possible new season of Will & Grace would be secretary of state in President-elect Donald Trump's cabinet.

News of a possible reboot of the hit NBC comedy began circulating just weeks after the cast reunited for an election year mini-episode which has been viewed more than 6 million times on YouTube.

(Related: Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Megan Mullaly, Sean Hayes reunite for Will & Grace skit.)

Mullally said she was hoping for a new season.

“I think that it would be a lot of fun to do and, I don't know, there's nothing official yet, but we're hoping,” Mullally said while promoting her new film Why Him?

When asked where her character would be, Mullally answered that wealthy socialite Karen Walker would be a part of Trump's cabinet.

“She'd be a cabinet member,” Mullally said. “She would probably be secretary of state, you know.”