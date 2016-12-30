Actress Megan Mullally told
Entertainment Tonight that her character in a possible new
season of Will & Grace would be secretary of state in
President-elect Donald Trump's cabinet.
News of a possible reboot of the hit
NBC comedy began circulating just weeks after the cast reunited for
an election year mini-episode which has been viewed more than 6
million times on YouTube.
(Related: Eric
McCormack, Debra Messing, Megan Mullaly, Sean Hayes reunite for Will
& Grace
skit.)
Mullally said she was hoping for a new
season.
“I think that it would be a lot of
fun to do and, I don't know, there's nothing official yet, but we're
hoping,” Mullally said while promoting her new film Why Him?
When asked where her character would
be, Mullally answered that wealthy socialite Karen Walker would be a
part of Trump's cabinet.
“She'd be a cabinet member,”
Mullally
said. “She would probably be secretary of state, you know.”