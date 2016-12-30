John Schenck, who along with his husband Robert Loyd, challenged Arkansas' ban on same-sex marriage has died.

Loyd died last December from a heart attack.

The men were together nearly 41 years and married in Canada in 2004.

They were among the plaintiffs in Wright v. Arkansas. In May 2014, Circuit Judge Chris Piazza declared the state's marriage ban unconstitutional.

Angelia Frazier-Henson of the LGBT rights group Arkansas for Equality praised Schenck for his dedication to the cause.

“He fought for marriage equality in our state when most saw it as a lost cause,” she told CBS affiliate THV11. “His contributions to a better Arkansas will be sorely missed but never forgotten by a grateful community.”

Schenck also co-founded Conway's annual LGBT Pride parade.

His son, Justin Rawls, said the “Pink House” where the couple lived for three decades – now a local landmark – will be turned into a museum and dedicated to their memory.

Schenck will be cremated on January 15. A GoFundMe page has been created to raise funds to cover funeral expenses.