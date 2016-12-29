A bevy of anti-LGBT religious leaders will participate in Donald Trump's presidential inauguration.

According to a press release issued Wednesday, Franklin Graham and New York Archbishop Timothy Dolan are set to speak at next month's ceremony.

Dolan and Graham will offer readings and prayers. Dolan is scheduled to deliver the opening prayer, or invocation, while Graham will give the closing prayer, or benediction.

Others on the list include Bishop Wayne T. Jackson of Great Faith Ministries International and Pastor Paula White of New Destiny Christian Center, both of whom are vocal opponents of LGBT rights.

Graham, the son of evangelist Billy Graham and head of the Billy Graham Evangelist Association, is an outspoken opponent of LGBT rights. At a rally earlier this year, he called same-sex marriage “the great sin.” Graham, who supported Trump during the campaign, has often criticized President Barack Obama's support for LGBT rights, going so far as blaming the Syrian refugee crisis on Obama's support for such rights.

(Related: Franklin Graham not afraid to have his head “chopped off” for opposing gay rights.)

Dolan used his position as president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) to call on Roman Catholics to support bans limiting marriage to heterosexual couples. Bishop Salvatore Cordileone was called to head the USCCB's Subcommittee for the Promotion and Defense of Marriage. In a 2013 interview, Cordileone linked a rise in poverty to marriage equality.

Dolan called same-sex marriage “Orwellian social engineering” as New York lawmakers debated a marriage equality bill which eventually became law. He later apologized, saying that he loves the gay community.