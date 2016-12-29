Samira Wiley & Lauren Morelli and
Gus Kenworthy & Matt Wilkas cover OUT's annual “Love Issue.”
Olympic free-skier Kenworthy and actor
Wilkas (Gayby) went public with their relationship last year
when Kenworthy shared a photo on social media of the pair kissing on
New Year's Eve in Times Square.
Kenworthy said that he met his future
boyfriend on Instagram, but Wilkas declined an initial date because
he wasn't “in the right place.”
Kenworthy added that marriage wasn't in
the near future for the couple.
“All relationships take work, and
we’ve definitely begun to realize that…I was in a relationship
from 18-23, and I still haven’t really experienced that much
sexually. I wouldn’t want to ever sacrifice my relationship with
Matt just to go out and get that out of my system, but we’ve also
talked about that and he doesn’t want to deprive me of experiencing
anything while I’m still young. I don’t necessarily know what
that means. But we’re not in an open relationship and we’re not
breaking up. But we’re also not getting married,” he said.
Actress Samira Wiley and Orange is
the New Black writer Lauren Morelli met on the set of the hit
Netflix show. In October, they announced they were engaged.
“Honestly, I thought she was gay the
first time I met her,” Wiley
said.
Morelli, who was previously married to
a man, began to question her sexuality while working on the series.
“I started questioning my sexuality
as a result of being in the writers' room and talking about all the
themes of the show,” Morelli said. “I was still very confused,
but I knew the attraction between us felt magnetic.”