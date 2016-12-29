Samira Wiley & Lauren Morelli and Gus Kenworthy & Matt Wilkas cover OUT's annual “Love Issue.”

Olympic free-skier Kenworthy and actor Wilkas (Gayby) went public with their relationship last year when Kenworthy shared a photo on social media of the pair kissing on New Year's Eve in Times Square.

Kenworthy said that he met his future boyfriend on Instagram, but Wilkas declined an initial date because he wasn't “in the right place.”

Kenworthy added that marriage wasn't in the near future for the couple.

“All relationships take work, and we’ve definitely begun to realize that…I was in a relationship from 18-23, and I still haven’t really experienced that much sexually. I wouldn’t want to ever sacrifice my relationship with Matt just to go out and get that out of my system, but we’ve also talked about that and he doesn’t want to deprive me of experiencing anything while I’m still young. I don’t necessarily know what that means. But we’re not in an open relationship and we’re not breaking up. But we’re also not getting married,” he said.

Actress Samira Wiley and Orange is the New Black writer Lauren Morelli met on the set of the hit Netflix show. In October, they announced they were engaged.

“Honestly, I thought she was gay the first time I met her,” Wiley said.

Morelli, who was previously married to a man, began to question her sexuality while working on the series.

“I started questioning my sexuality as a result of being in the writers' room and talking about all the themes of the show,” Morelli said. “I was still very confused, but I knew the attraction between us felt magnetic.”