Massachusetts-based MassResistance is
lending a hand to opponents of same-sex marriage in Taiwan.
A marriage equality bill cleared a
major hurdle to becoming law in Taiwan last week.
In a blog post, the group highlighted a
story about its efforts published by the country's state-run news
agency, Central News Agency Taiwan.
According to the article,
MassResistance has translated some of its anti-marriage equality
literature into Chinese.
“MassResistance's video and booklet
on 'What 'gay marriage' did to Massachusetts' have become powerful
tools to inform people about what really happens over time when 'gay
marriage' is forced on a society,” the group wrote. “They have
been translated into several languages and used around the world.”
In the 26-minute video, MassResistance
head Brian Camenker says that marriage equality has been used in
Massachusetts “as a hammer to force everyone to accept
homosexuality” and claims that “new radical demands” never end.
According
to the group, Arthur Schaper, head of MassResistance in
California, “has been working tirelessly with Taiwanese activists,
expatriates in the US, and others to get the word out.”
