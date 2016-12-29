Debra Messing on Wednesday mourned the
loss of Debbie Reynolds, who played her eccentric mother for eight
years on the NBC sitcom Will & Grace.
The 84-year-old Reynolds died on
Wednesday, a day after the death of her daughter Carrie Fisher, 60.
“Debbie went to be with Carrie,”
Messing captioned a photo of herself with her TV mom on Instagram.
“She always worried about her. Carrie left too soon and now they
are together again. My heart is literally broken.”
Reynolds' character on the show, Bobbie
Adler, would drive her daughter crazy when she did her “I told you
so” dance.
“For 8 years she was my mom. She was
pure energy & light when she came on stage. She was loving, and
bawdy, and playful- a consummate pro- old school and yet had the work
ethic and investment in her craft of a new fiery up and comer. She
was always running off to Vegas or somewhere else 'on the road' to be
a hoofer, to sing and dance and make people laugh. She performed 340
days out of the year. An inspiration on every level. A Legend of
course, the epitome of clean cut American optimism, dancing with Gene
Kelly as an equal, a warrior woman who never stopped working. A
devoted mother and grandmother, and aunt and great aunt, and friend.
I lost my mom a few years ago. She loved that Debbie was my TV mom. I
hope they find each other and hug and kiss and my mom says, 'I got
you, Debbie. Carrie's waiting for you.' RIP Bobbie Adler,” she
added.
