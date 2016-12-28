An eight-year-old transgender boy claims he was kicked out of the Cub Scouts because of his gender identity.

The North Jersey Record reported that Joe Maldonado, who decided to start living as a boy last year, was asked to leave Pack 87 in Secaucus in November, only a month after he joined the program.

Joe's mother Kristie Maldonado told the paper that his classmates accepted his son and that none of his fellow Scouts had asked him to leave.

“Not one of the kids said, 'You don't belong here,” she said, adding that complaints from parents led to the expulsion.

The Boy Scouts of America ended its ban on openly gay Scouts in 2013. Last year, it agreed to allow openly gay adults in the organization.

“No youth may be removed from any of our programs on the basis of his or her sexual orientation,” spokeswoman Effie Delimarkos said in a statement. “Gender identity isn't related to sexual orientation.”

This is believed to be the first case in which a transgender Scout has been rejected by the organization.