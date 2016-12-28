Richard Hammond, the co-host of Amazon's The Grand Tour television series, has suggested that eating ice cream is gay.

During the show's latest episode, titled Happy Finnish Christmas, co-host Jeremy Clarkson stated that the one drawback to a Rolls Royce with white leather interior is that “you couldn't enjoy a chocolate Magnum ice cream” inside the car.

“It's alright,” Hammond responded, “I don't eat ice cream. It's something to do with being straight.”

“Are you saying everyone who likes ice cream …,” Clarkson started.

“Ice cream is a bit, you know.”

“You're saying all children are homosexual?”

“No, but,” Hammond answered. “There's nothing wrong with it, but a grown man eating an ice cream, you know, it's a bit … it's that way rather than that way.”

The joke sparked outrage on social media.

“Has anyone got the exact right time?” a user named Daniel tweeted. “My kitchen clock says 9.36, my alarm clock says 9.40 and Richard Hammond thinks it's 1953.”

Chris Hewitt, host of the Empire Podcast, captioned a photo of the Big Gay Ice Cream Shop “Richard Hammond's worst nightmare.”