Richard Hammond, the co-host of
Amazon's The Grand Tour television series, has suggested that
eating ice cream is gay.
During the show's latest episode,
titled Happy Finnish Christmas, co-host Jeremy Clarkson stated
that the one drawback to a Rolls Royce with white leather interior is
that “you couldn't enjoy a chocolate Magnum ice cream” inside the
car.
“It's alright,” Hammond responded,
“I don't eat ice cream. It's something to do with being straight.”
“Are you saying everyone who likes
ice cream …,” Clarkson started.
“Ice cream is a bit, you know.”
“You're saying all children are
homosexual?”
“No, but,” Hammond answered.
“There's nothing wrong with it, but a grown man eating an ice
cream, you know, it's a bit … it's that way rather than that way.”
The joke sparked outrage on social
media.
“Has anyone got the exact right
time?” a user named Daniel tweeted. “My kitchen clock says 9.36,
my alarm clock says 9.40 and Richard Hammond thinks it's 1953.”
Chris Hewitt, host of the Empire
Podcast, captioned a photo of the Big Gay Ice Cream Shop “Richard
Hammond's worst nightmare.”