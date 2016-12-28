Ellen DeGeneres, George Takei, Chris
Colfer and Rosie O'Donnell were among the out celebrities reacting to
Carrie Fisher's death.
The 60-year-old Fisher died Tuesday
from a heart attack.
The daughter of movie legend Debbie
Reynolds and the late singer Eddie Fisher, Fisher was best known for
her portrayal of Princess Lea in the Star Wars film franchise.
Her book Postcards from the Edge was turned into a movie
starring Meryl Streep and Shirley MacLaine. She also was known for
her one-woman show Wishful Drinking.
Fisher maintained a good relationship
with her ex-husband Brian Lourd, a Hollywood agent, after he left her
for another man. A marriage with singer-songwriter Paul Simon also
ended in divorce.
“If 'Wishful Drinking' hadn't taught
me to laugh at the scary stuff, I don't know where I'd be today,”
Chris Colfer tweeted. “Thank you for sharing your heart.”
“My heat hurts …,” Rosie
O'Donnell captioned a photo of Fisher on Twitter.
Ellen DeGeneres called Fisher a
“brilliant writer, actor and friend” who was “so much fun.”
“I can't believe she's gone,”
DeGeneres tweeted.
Star Trek alum George Takei
added: “As a small, wise master once said, 'Death is a natural part
of life. Rejoice for those around you who transform into the Force.'
We honor you today, Carrie. We'll think of you when we turn our
heads to look at the heavens.”