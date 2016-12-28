Ellen DeGeneres, George Takei, Chris Colfer and Rosie O'Donnell were among the out celebrities reacting to Carrie Fisher's death.

The 60-year-old Fisher died Tuesday from a heart attack.

The daughter of movie legend Debbie Reynolds and the late singer Eddie Fisher, Fisher was best known for her portrayal of Princess Lea in the Star Wars film franchise. Her book Postcards from the Edge was turned into a movie starring Meryl Streep and Shirley MacLaine. She also was known for her one-woman show Wishful Drinking.

Fisher maintained a good relationship with her ex-husband Brian Lourd, a Hollywood agent, after he left her for another man. A marriage with singer-songwriter Paul Simon also ended in divorce.

“If 'Wishful Drinking' hadn't taught me to laugh at the scary stuff, I don't know where I'd be today,” Chris Colfer tweeted. “Thank you for sharing your heart.”

“My heat hurts …,” Rosie O'Donnell captioned a photo of Fisher on Twitter.

Ellen DeGeneres called Fisher a “brilliant writer, actor and friend” who was “so much fun.”

“I can't believe she's gone,” DeGeneres tweeted.

Star Trek alum George Takei added: “As a small, wise master once said, 'Death is a natural part of life. Rejoice for those around you who transform into the Force.' We honor you today, Carrie. We'll think of you when we turn our heads to look at the heavens.”