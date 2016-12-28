Actor Michael B. Jordan this week
responded to a claim that he's gay.
Jordan, who plays Adonis Creed in the
Rocky sequel film Creed, posted a short video on Instagram in
response to comments on social media that he's gay.
“So look, whoever's angry, bitter,
upset for whatever reason … grow the fuck up, because karma is
real,” Jordan, 29, said while sitting on a couch and wearing a knit
hat.
“And I usually take the high road. I
usually don't say shit. I just let it roll, 'cause, you know, people
going to be people. Everybody got their opinion. That's what the
Internet's for. They're going to say whatever. Don't even got to be
true,” he
added.
Jordan concluded by wishing a happy
holiday to his fans.
(Related: Shemar
