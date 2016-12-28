Actor Michael B. Jordan this week responded to a claim that he's gay.

Jordan, who plays Adonis Creed in the Rocky sequel film Creed, posted a short video on Instagram in response to comments on social media that he's gay.

“So look, whoever's angry, bitter, upset for whatever reason … grow the fuck up, because karma is real,” Jordan, 29, said while sitting on a couch and wearing a knit hat.

“And I usually take the high road. I usually don't say shit. I just let it roll, 'cause, you know, people going to be people. Everybody got their opinion. That's what the Internet's for. They're going to say whatever. Don't even got to be true,” he added.

Jordan concluded by wishing a happy holiday to his fans.

