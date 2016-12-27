New York City's upcoming Second Avenue subway line includes a mural of a gay male couple holding hands.

The mural is based on a photo of Thor Stockman, 60, and his husband of three-and-a-half years, Patrick Kellogg, 47. Both are casually dressed. Kellogg is wearing overalls and holding a black bag, while Stockman is dressed in jeans and a baseball cap. It is part of artist Vik Muniz's “Perfect Strangers,” a series of mosaic portraits lining the walls of the subway station at 72nd street.

“It was like winning the lottery,” Stockman told the AP.

The new subway line is scheduled to open January 1.

The photo that the mural is based on was taken more than three years ago. The men were asked to have their photo taken in Brooklyn by a photographer who was working on the project.

“Our friends were happy that this is gay representation on the walls of New York City, but our friends were even happier that this is gay representation that is not incredibly beautiful and skinny,” Kellogg told the AP.

Jonathan David Katz, an expert in queer art history, said that such public art is rare.

“[T]he work naturalizes gayness within the fabric of the city, and in so doing, that's actually an even more powerful message,” Katz said.