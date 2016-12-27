A bill which if approved would make Taiwan the first place in Asia to legalize same-sex marriage cleared a major hurdle on Monday.

According to various outlets, the amendment to Taiwan's Civil Code cleared a legislative committee. Another reading is expected within the next six months.

Tens of thousands of supporters and opponents gathered outside Taiwan's Parliament in Taipei.

Protesters called for lawmakers to kill the bill and put the issue to a vote. Several demonstrators reached the parliamentary grounds by climbing over a wall, with one man making it as far as the committee's meeting room, where he was apprehended.

President Tsai Ing-wen became Taiwan's first female president in January. During her campaign, she openly pledged her support for marriage equality.

But opposition has also grown as prospects for passage have improved.