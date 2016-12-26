Adam Lambert, Elton John, Ellen DeGeneres and George Takei are among the celebrities reacting to George Michael's death on Christmas Day.

The out singer died in his home on Sunday; he was 53.

(Related: George Michael dead at 53.)

“I am in deep shock” Elton John captioned a photo of himself and George on Instagram. “I have lost a beloved friend – the kindest, most generous soul and a brilliant artist. My heart goes out to his family and all of his fans.”

Ellen DeGeneres tweeted: “I just heard about my friend @GeorgeMichael's death. He was such a brilliant talent. I'm so sad.”

“RIP @GeorgeMichael,” Adam Lambert messaged on Twitter with a rose emoji.

George Takei also reacted on Twitter: “Rest with the glittering stars, George Michael. You've found your Freedom, your Faith. It was your Last Christmas, and we shall miss you.”