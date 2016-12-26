Adam Lambert, Elton John, Ellen
DeGeneres and George Takei are among the celebrities reacting to
George Michael's death on Christmas Day.
The out singer died in his home on
Sunday; he was 53.
(Related: George
Michael dead at 53.)
“I am in deep shock” Elton John
captioned a photo of himself and George on Instagram. “I have lost
a beloved friend – the kindest, most generous soul and a brilliant
artist. My heart goes out to his family and all of his fans.”
Ellen DeGeneres tweeted: “I just
heard about my friend @GeorgeMichael's death. He was such a
brilliant talent. I'm so sad.”
“RIP @GeorgeMichael,” Adam Lambert
messaged on Twitter with a rose emoji.
George Takei also reacted on Twitter:
“Rest with the glittering stars, George Michael. You've found your
Freedom, your Faith. It was your Last Christmas, and we shall miss
you.”