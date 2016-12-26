Out British singer George Michael passed away on Sunday. He was 53.

Michael “passed away peacefully” in his home in Goring, Oxfordshire, his publicist said.

According to the BBC, Thames Valley police are treating Michael's death as unexplained but appear to have ruled out foul play.

“Heartbroken at the loss of my beloved friend Yog,” former Wham! bandmate Andrew Ridgeley tweeted, referring to “Yours Only George.” “Me, his loved ones, his friends, the world of music, the world at large. 4ever loved. A xx.”

Michael's publicist announced the news in a statement.

“It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period,” it stated.

“The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage.”

Michael was forced to come out in 1988 after he was arrested for lewd conduct in a Los Angeles men's room.