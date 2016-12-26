Out British singer George Michael
passed away on Sunday. He was 53.
Michael “passed away peacefully” in
his home in Goring, Oxfordshire, his publicist said.
According to the BBC, Thames Valley
police are treating Michael's death as unexplained but appear to have
ruled out foul play.
“Heartbroken at the loss of my
beloved friend Yog,” former Wham! bandmate Andrew Ridgeley tweeted,
referring to “Yours Only George.” “Me, his loved ones, his
friends, the world of music, the world at large. 4ever loved. A
xx.”
Michael's publicist announced the news
in a statement.
“It is with great sadness that we can
confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away
peacefully at home over the Christmas period,” it stated.
“The family would ask that their
privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There
will be no further comment at this stage.”
Michael was forced to come out in 1988
after he was arrested for lewd conduct in a Los Angeles men's room.