Christian conservative Bryan Fischer on
Thursday protested a failed effort to repeal a North Carolina law
that targets the LGBT community.
The legislation has been dubbed the
“bathroom bill” for its provision prohibiting transgender people
from using the bathroom that matches the gender with which they
identify.
When a caller to his AFA radio show
proposed single-stall unisex bathrooms for people who are “gender
confused,” Fischer agreed, then complained that that amounts to
giving “special rights” to transgender people.”
“They’re not getting the same
treatment,” Fischer
said, “they’re getting special treatment. They’re a tiny
little slice of the population, they’re going to have a bathroom
facility that’s reserved exclusively for them. Sexually normal
people don’t have that; that’s a special deal. That’s not equal
rights, that’s special rights. You get your own private bathroom
with privacy that nobody else gets.”
