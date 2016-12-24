Christian conservative Bryan Fischer on Thursday protested a failed effort to repeal a North Carolina law that targets the LGBT community.

The legislation has been dubbed the “bathroom bill” for its provision prohibiting transgender people from using the bathroom that matches the gender with which they identify.

When a caller to his AFA radio show proposed single-stall unisex bathrooms for people who are “gender confused,” Fischer agreed, then complained that that amounts to giving “special rights” to transgender people.”

“They’re not getting the same treatment,” Fischer said, “they’re getting special treatment. They’re a tiny little slice of the population, they’re going to have a bathroom facility that’s reserved exclusively for them. Sexually normal people don’t have that; that’s a special deal. That’s not equal rights, that’s special rights. You get your own private bathroom with privacy that nobody else gets.”

