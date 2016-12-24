Kodak on Friday released a short film
about a father accepting his son's sexuality.
In the nearly 3-minute short titled
Understanding, a son and a father's relationship is tested
when the boy's little sister walks in on him as he's kissing his
boyfriend.
The short film was directed by Terry
Rayment and beautifully shot on Kodak Vision3 500T 5219 color
negative film. Cinematographer Kate Arizmendi creates a moving
portrait of an awkward coming out.
In flashbacks, we see the teen taking a
photo of himself with his boyfriend and the father finding the photo
as the divide between father and son grows.
On his birthday, the father gifts his
son a framed copy of the photo he found. Hugs follow as the wall
between father and son melts.