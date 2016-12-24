Kodak on Friday released a short film about a father accepting his son's sexuality.

In the nearly 3-minute short titled Understanding, a son and a father's relationship is tested when the boy's little sister walks in on him as he's kissing his boyfriend.

The short film was directed by Terry Rayment and beautifully shot on Kodak Vision3 500T 5219 color negative film. Cinematographer Kate Arizmendi creates a moving portrait of an awkward coming out.

In flashbacks, we see the teen taking a photo of himself with his boyfriend and the father finding the photo as the divide between father and son grows.

On his birthday, the father gifts his son a framed copy of the photo he found. Hugs follow as the wall between father and son melts.