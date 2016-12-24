A gay couple is being allowed to dissolve their 2012 adoption so that they can get married.

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Nino Esposito, who is now 80, adopted his partner Roland Bosee Jr., 69, in 2012 to legally protect their relationship of nearly a half-century.

The Pennsylvania Superior Court this week ruled that such adoptions can be dissolved as long as no one is opposed.

“It feels wonderful that this is finally over,” said Esposito. “And I'm glad we could help everybody who needed to be helped.”

Under a court order, Pennsylvania began issuing marriage licenses to gay and lesbian couples in 2014 and the U.S. Supreme Court asserted the following year that gay couples have a constitutional right to marry.

The couple, together since 1970, have been in legal limbo since last year when they were denied a request to dissolve the adoption pending guidance from a higher court.

Esposito said that they were planning a quiet ceremony.