A gay couple is being allowed to
dissolve their 2012 adoption so that they can get married.
According to the Pittsburgh
Post-Gazette, Nino Esposito, who is now 80, adopted his partner
Roland Bosee Jr., 69, in 2012 to legally protect their relationship
of nearly a half-century.
The Pennsylvania Superior Court this
week ruled that such adoptions can be dissolved as long as no one is
opposed.
“It feels wonderful that this is
finally over,” said
Esposito. “And I'm glad we could help everybody who needed to
be helped.”
Under a court order, Pennsylvania began
issuing marriage licenses to gay and lesbian couples in 2014 and the
U.S. Supreme Court asserted the following year that gay couples have
a constitutional right to marry.
The couple, together since 1970, have
been in legal limbo since last year when they were denied a request
to dissolve the adoption pending guidance from a higher court.
Esposito said that they were planning a
quiet ceremony.