The North Carolina chapter of the NACCP
is calling for an economic boycott of the state over its failure to
repeal a controversial law that targets the LGBT community.
Republican leaders held a special
legislative session on Wednesday ostensibly to repeal House Bill 2
under a deal brokered by Democratic Governor-elect Roy Cooper. The
law, which blocks local LGBT protections and prohibits transgender
people from using the bathroom of their choice, would be repealed if
Charlotte nixed its unenforceable LGBT protections ordinance.
State lawmakers adjourned without
repealing the law.
(Related: GOP
leader claims Roy Cooper killed repeal of anti-LGBT law HB2.)
“This legislature is trying to raise
a new Confederacy in policy,” NC NAACP President Rev. William
Barber said during a press conference on Thursday. “This group
doesn't respect the constitution. They do not respect the voices of
the people. They do not respect the will of the people. They do not
respect the vote, and it seems in some ways they do not respect just
a little bit of money being removed from the state.”
Barber called HB 2 “an anti-worker,
anti-civil rights, anti-LGBT bill,” because it also prevents cities
and counties from raising the minimum wage.
“They're cheating to hold on to
power,” he
said. “Enough is enough.”
Barber said he would ask national
leaders to impose a nationwide boycott against North Carolina.