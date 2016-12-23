The North Carolina chapter of the NACCP is calling for an economic boycott of the state over its failure to repeal a controversial law that targets the LGBT community.

Republican leaders held a special legislative session on Wednesday ostensibly to repeal House Bill 2 under a deal brokered by Democratic Governor-elect Roy Cooper. The law, which blocks local LGBT protections and prohibits transgender people from using the bathroom of their choice, would be repealed if Charlotte nixed its unenforceable LGBT protections ordinance.

State lawmakers adjourned without repealing the law.

“This legislature is trying to raise a new Confederacy in policy,” NC NAACP President Rev. William Barber said during a press conference on Thursday. “This group doesn't respect the constitution. They do not respect the voices of the people. They do not respect the will of the people. They do not respect the vote, and it seems in some ways they do not respect just a little bit of money being removed from the state.”

Barber called HB 2 “an anti-worker, anti-civil rights, anti-LGBT bill,” because it also prevents cities and counties from raising the minimum wage.

“They're cheating to hold on to power,” he said. “Enough is enough.”

Barber said he would ask national leaders to impose a nationwide boycott against North Carolina.