Two men were removed from a JetBlue flight on Thursday over an incident involving Ivanka Trump.

According to ABC News, the incident took place aboard a coach flight out of JFK.

Ivanka Trump, her husband, Jared Kushner, and their children were heading to Hawaii for a vacation when a passenger shouted at them.

“Your father is ruining our country,” the man reportedly shouted. “Why is she on our flight?”

Matthew Lasner, a Hunter College professor, said in a tweet that he and his husband were removed from the flight after his husband began “expressing displeasure in a calm tone.”

But Lasner also previously tweeted: “Ivanka and Jared at JFK T5, flying commercial. My husband chasing them down to harass them. #banalityofevil.”

The tweets were deleted followed later by the account entirely.

“The decision to remove a customer from a flight is not taken lightly,” JetBlue said in a statement. “If the crew determines that a customer is causing conflict on the aircraft, the customer will be asked to deplane, especially if the crew feels the situation runs the risk of escalation during flight. In this instance, our team worked to re-accommodate the party on the next available flight.”