Elton John and Sam Champion are among the out celebrities celebrating their wedding anniversary this week.

Weather anchor Sam Champion married photographer Rubem Robierb in New York City in 2012. Previous to announcing his engagement, Champion, who has been on the air since 1988, had not publicly discussed his sexual orientation.

“Happy Wedding Anniversary to the man who showed me how wonderful life is!” Champion captioned a photo from their wedding day on Instagram. “I love you Rubem Robierb!! .. and if it is possible.. I love you even more each year! #wedding #anniversary #happyhusband #equality.”

British singer Elton John and filmmaker David Furnish exchanged vows in England in 2014 after 21 years together and nearly a decade after entering a civil partnership.

Their two sons, Zachary and Elijah, attended the ceremony.

“23 years ago when I met this extraordinary man, I never dreamed that one day I would be able to legally marry the man I love. 2 years ago that dream became a reality,” Furnish captioned a photo of the couple. “I want to thank everyone that fought to make that dream possible. I also want to thank all the wonderful friends and family who loyally stand by us and support us every day. @eltonjohn @whereloveisillegal #ShareTheLove.”