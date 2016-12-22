North Carolina Senate leader Phil
Berger has accused Governor-elect Roy Cooper of “killing” repeal
of a controversial law that targets the LGBT community.
Republicans responded to passage of an
LGBT protections ordinance in Charlotte with passage of House Bill 2,
which blocks enforcement of Charlotte's ordinance and other cities
and municipalities from enacting similar laws. HB 2 is also the only
state law in the nation that prohibits transgender people from using
the bathroom of their choice. The legislation is often called the
“bathroom bill.”
Support for the law is widely believed
to have contributed to Republican Governor Pat McCrory's narrow loss
to Roy Cooper, a Democrat who pledged to repeal the law.
Earlier this week, Charlotte agreed to
repeal its ordinance in exchange for repeal of House Bill 2 and
McCrory called lawmakers into a special session to deal with the
issue.
But the session ended without repeal,
leading to numerous accusations about who is to blame.
Senate leader Phil Berger, a
Republican, blamed Cooper, saying that he had told Democrats to vote
down repeal.
“On the heels of the Charlotte City
Council's repeal of their radical ordinance forcing men into women's
bathrooms and shower facilities, Senate Republicans offered
legislation to hit reset on the issue by fully repealing HB2 and
putting in place a cooling-off period on radical bathroom sharing
ordinances like Charlotte's ordinance that prompted HB2. Senate
Democrats did not support this,” Berger's office said in a
statement.
“Make no mistake: Roy Cooper and
Senate Democrats killed the repeal of HB2, abandoning Roy Cooper’s
commitment to avoid divisive social issues by shooting down a
temporary cooling off period on ordinances like the one that got us
into this mess last March,” said Berger. “Their action proves
they only wanted a repeal in order to force radical social
engineering and shared bathrooms across North Carolina, at the
expense of our state’s families, our reputation and our economy.”
Cooper called the failure to repeal the
law a “disappointment.”
“I know there were enough Democratic
and Republican votes in the House and in the Senate to fully repeal
House Bill 2 if they had just been given a chance,” Cooper said
during a press conference. “The Republican legislative leaders
have broken their word to me and they have broken their trust with
the people of North Carolina.”
Republicans also blamed Charlotte,
saying that city leaders did not fully repeal their ordinance. While
councilors denied the claim, they did convene a special session on
Wednesday to make further changes to the law.
House Bill 2 has been protested since
its passage in March and has been blamed for numerous job losses and
canceled conventions and sports and entertainment venues.