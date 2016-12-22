After North Carolina lawmakers failed to repeal a law that targets the LGBT community, the NCAA and NBA say their bans of North Carolina remain in place.

Dubbed the “bathroom bill,” House Bill 2 is the only state law in the nation that prohibits transgender people from using the bathroom of their choice. It was approved by Republican lawmakers in March during a one-day special session in response to passage of an LGBT protections ordinance in Charlotte. HB 2 also blocked Charlotte and other cities from enacting such protections.

Support for the law is widely believed to have contributed to Republican Governor Pat McCrory's narrow loss to Roy Cooper, a Democrat who pledged to repeal the law.

House Bill 2 has been protested by the business community, which has canceled conventions and cut investment, and the entertainment industry, which has canceled concerts and other events.

A spokesman for the NCAA said in a statement that its “decision to withhold championships from North Carolina remains unchanged.”

And an unnamed source told ESPN's Andy Katz that its decision not to hold the All-Star Game in Charlotte had not changed.