After North Carolina lawmakers failed
to repeal a law that targets the LGBT community, the NCAA and NBA say
their bans of North Carolina remain in place.
Dubbed the “bathroom bill,” House
Bill 2 is the only state law in the nation that prohibits transgender
people from using the bathroom of their choice. It was approved by
Republican lawmakers in March during a one-day special session in
response to passage of an LGBT protections ordinance in Charlotte.
HB 2 also blocked Charlotte and other cities from enacting such
protections.
Support for the law is widely believed
to have contributed to Republican Governor Pat McCrory's narrow loss
to Roy Cooper, a Democrat who pledged to repeal the law.
(Related: GOP
leaders claims Roy Cooper killed repeal of anti-LGBT law HB2.)
House Bill 2 has been protested by the
business community, which has canceled conventions and cut
investment, and the entertainment industry, which has canceled
concerts and other events.
A spokesman for the NCAA said in a
statement that its “decision to withhold championships from North
Carolina remains unchanged.”
And an unnamed source told ESPN's
Andy Katz that its decision not to hold the All-Star Game in
Charlotte had not changed.