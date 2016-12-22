Out twins Tegan Rain Quin and Sara
Keirsten Quin of the indie group Tegan and Sara have launched a
foundation to support LGBT women.
The Tegan and Sara Foundation aims to
“fight for economic justice, health and representation for LGBTQ
girls and women,” the sisters said in a letter posted on the
foundation's website.
“In the fall of 2016 we traveled
across North America touring our new record, Love You to Death.
We played shows every night, but it was also an important listening
and learning tour for us. Every day we read your letters. We met with
local fans, youth activists, researchers, legislators, and nonprofits
working tirelessly to promote LGBTQ equality. We were deeply inspired
by their work,” they
said. “We learned that the lack of federal funding for LGBTQ
services, limited training for doctors about the needs of their LGBTQ
patients, and severe workplace discrimination are disproportionately
affecting women. Most importantly, we learned that LGBTQ women and
girls are feeling overwhelmingly rejected and left behind.”
“Through the Tegan and Sara
Foundation, we can be proactive with our support rather than wait to
react to discrimination as it occurs. We will support the work of
other organizations who have been fighting for LGBTQ and women's
rights by raising funds and awareness for their initiatives. We will
fight against the repressive legislation of the incoming Trump
administration. We will fight against regressive homophobic,
transphobic, and misogynistic legislation. We will fight for
economic, racial and gender justice. We started the Foundation to
dismantle the systems of inequity that prevent LGBTQ girls and women
from reaching their full potential. Together, we can make a
difference,” the Quins added.
(Related: Tegan
