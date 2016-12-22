Suspended Alabama Supreme Court Chief
Justice Roy Moore is among the candidates being interviewed as
possible replacements for Senator Jeff Sessions.
According to the Montgomery
Advertiser, Republican Governor Robert Bentley interviewed
Moore for the post on Tuesday.
“I'd be honored to accept an
appointment to the U.S. Senate if it was offered,” Moore is quoted
as saying.
President-elect Donald Trump has named
Sessions to helm the Department of Justice.
Moore, who has a long record opposing
LGBT rights, was effectively ousted from the bench in September for
ordering probate judges in the state to ignore the Supreme Court's
2015 finding that gay and lesbian couples have a constitutional right
to marry. Moore has appealed the decision.
