Suspended Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore is among the candidates being interviewed as possible replacements for Senator Jeff Sessions.

According to the Montgomery Advertiser, Republican Governor Robert Bentley interviewed Moore for the post on Tuesday.

“I'd be honored to accept an appointment to the U.S. Senate if it was offered,” Moore is quoted as saying.

President-elect Donald Trump has named Sessions to helm the Department of Justice.

Moore, who has a long record opposing LGBT rights, was effectively ousted from the bench in September for ordering probate judges in the state to ignore the Supreme Court's 2015 finding that gay and lesbian couples have a constitutional right to marry. Moore has appealed the decision.

