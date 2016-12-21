New Hampshire Democratic Party Chairman
Ray Buckley on Tuesday announced his bid for chairman of the
Democratic National Committee.
According to Politico.com, Buckley
announced his candidacy in an email.
“I'm in!” he wrote. “I am a
candidate for Chair of the Democratic National Committee. I look
forward to a robust discussion with you on the future of the
Democratic Party and I ask for and hope to earn your support.”
Current candidates for the post include
South Carolina Democratic Party Chairman Jaime Harrison, outgoing
Labor Secretary Tom Perez, Idaho Democratic Party Executive Director
Sally Boynton Brown and Minnesota Rep. Keith Ellison. Perez and
Ellison are considered the leading candidates.
“Make no mistake, if I am elected
chair there will be radical reform of how the DNC operates,”
Buckley wrote. “The DNC will be a team effort unlike what we have
seen for many years. Every voice should be respected, every face
reflected in the Democratic Party. The party cannot just be about
winning the White House.”
If elected, Buckley, 57, would be the
first openly gay person to chair a national party. A vote is
expected in February.