Singer Lance Bass and husband Michael
Turchin celebrated their second wedding anniversary on Tuesday.
Each shared their love for the other in
Instagram posts.
“Happy 2 year wedding anniversary to
the love of my life @MichaelTurchinArt!!” Bass captioned a photo of
the pair. “You make every single day an adventure! I love you
more than 3 rescue puppies playing with a baby hamster!
#LanceLovesMichael …still.”
Turchin captioned a photo of the couple
from their wedding day: “Happy 2 year anniversary to the love of my
life, my best friend, and my forever partner in crime @LanceBass!!!
I love you more than FIVE rescue puppies playing hopscotch with THREE
baby hamsters #IloveYou.”
Bass and Turchin married in California
in 2014. Their wedding was made into an E! Special.
