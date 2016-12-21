Singer Lance Bass and husband Michael Turchin celebrated their second wedding anniversary on Tuesday.

Each shared their love for the other in Instagram posts.

“Happy 2 year wedding anniversary to the love of my life @MichaelTurchinArt!!” Bass captioned a photo of the pair. “You make every single day an adventure! I love you more than 3 rescue puppies playing with a baby hamster! #LanceLovesMichael …still.”

Turchin captioned a photo of the couple from their wedding day: “Happy 2 year anniversary to the love of my life, my best friend, and my forever partner in crime @LanceBass!!! I love you more than FIVE rescue puppies playing hopscotch with THREE baby hamsters #IloveYou.”

Bass and Turchin married in California in 2014. Their wedding was made into an E! Special.

