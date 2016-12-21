Out actor Colton Haynes wrote an op-ed
for Paper.com in which he explained how he went from “closed off to
the world” to “happiest ever.”
In his “Mental Health Check In,”
Haynes, who is best known for roles on shows such as Arrow and
Teen Wolf, opens up about how his life has changed since he
first sought help to deal with his struggles with anxiety and
depression.
The 29-year-old Haynes, who came out
gay earlier this year, shared
journal entries from November 2, 2014 and November 12, 2016 to
illustrate the changes.
“Now I'm so closed off to the world
that I can't even get up enough courage to go in public,” he wrote
in the first entry. “I'm afraid of people and have become
agoraphobic. When I do leave the house it's for work, the liquor
store, or to grab coffee and an occasional sandwich from the store to
suppress the hunger.”
“I'm fading away and battling to hide
the pain and emotion that has plagued me my entire life. … I got
myself into this mess and even though I am losing the battle right
now … I won't in the long run. Mark my words,” he added.
Two years later he wrote: “I'm
finally in a position where I can say I'm the happiest I've ever
been. I've accomplished so much with so little and my smile is
finally not forced.”
“I've taken control of my own life
for the first time and won't ever let anyone silence me or my
passions ever again. I'm finally free.”
Haynes went on to advise others to seek
help and “know that it gets better.”