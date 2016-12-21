Christian conservatives David and Jason
Benham are warning that repeal of a controversial law that targets
the LGBT community in North Carolina will harm Christians.
North Carolina lawmakers are expected
to repeal the bill on Wednesday during a special session.
Repeal is part of a deal announced
earlier this week that hinged on Charlotte repealing its LGBT
protections ordinance.
(Reality: Some
LGBT groups question deal swapping Charlotte LGBT protections for
House Bill 2 repeal.)
In a nearly 4-minute video uploaded
Tuesday to Facebook, the former reality television stars described repeal as
a “political shakedown” designed to allow LGBT activists to pass
laws that will persecute Christians.
“Here’s what they’re really
after,” David
Benham said. “If you can repeal that, then they can go right
back in and enact ordinances all over this state that will open up
our bathrooms and our locker rooms to sexual predators; it will be
open season on Christians that want to live out their faith in the
marketplace and we will be targeted in the marketplace. That is
exactly what is happening here.”
“House Bill 2 is the only hurdle the
Human Rights Campaign and sexual activists need to remove so that
they can go out and force participation in this sexual revolution,”
he added.