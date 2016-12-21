Christian conservatives David and Jason Benham are warning that repeal of a controversial law that targets the LGBT community in North Carolina will harm Christians.

North Carolina lawmakers are expected to repeal the bill on Wednesday during a special session.

Repeal is part of a deal announced earlier this week that hinged on Charlotte repealing its LGBT protections ordinance.

(Reality: Some LGBT groups question deal swapping Charlotte LGBT protections for House Bill 2 repeal.)

In a nearly 4-minute video uploaded Tuesday to Facebook, the former reality television stars described repeal as a “political shakedown” designed to allow LGBT activists to pass laws that will persecute Christians.

“Here’s what they’re really after,” David Benham said. “If you can repeal that, then they can go right back in and enact ordinances all over this state that will open up our bathrooms and our locker rooms to sexual predators; it will be open season on Christians that want to live out their faith in the marketplace and we will be targeted in the marketplace. That is exactly what is happening here.”

“House Bill 2 is the only hurdle the Human Rights Campaign and sexual activists need to remove so that they can go out and force participation in this sexual revolution,” he added.