In a recent Vulture piece, John
Krokidas talked about directing a sex scene in Kill Your Darlings
involving Daniel Radcliffe and another man.
In the 2013 film, Radcliffe plays gay
poet Allen Ginsberg, who loses his virginity to a man he met in a
bar.
Krokidas said that he didn't want the
scene to feel as if there is “some sort of stigma attached to gay
characters or gay sexuality.”
“I wanted the arc of the scene to go
from nervousness to a place of pure enjoyment to a realization that
this would ultimately become a formidable part of his identity,”
Krokidas
said. “Allen Ginsberg was one of the most renowned gay artists
of the 20th century, and I felt that not including his
sexuality as part of the story would be a crime. He wore it
unabashedly on his sleeve and helped establish queer sexuality as
something you could even talk about in art and literature, so the
scene was incredibly important to capture right.”
When Radcliffe asked Krokidas how naked
he wanted him to be – movie-naked, or Equus-naked –
Krokidas reminded Radcliffe that he was British and Ginsberg was “one
of the most famous Jews of the 20th century,” Radcliffe
answered, “John, my mother's Jewish and I'm circumcised. Play the
scene any way you want.”
“God bless Daniel Radcliffe, he
commits to all of his actions,” Krokidas said.