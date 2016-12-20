Peter Sprigg of the Christian
conservative Family Research Council (FRC) last week said it's not
“at all unrealistic” that the Supreme Court would reverse its
landmark marriage equality ruling.
Sprigg made his remarks during an
appearance on the Sandy Rios in the Morning radio program.
Sprigg told Rios that he believes
President-elect Donald Trump will appoint justices to the bench who
will overturn the marriage ruling.
“I think if we were to get a strong
conservative on the court for Justice [Antonin] Scalia’s position
and then if one of the more liberal members of the court were also to
step down and be replaced by a strong, originalist, constitutionalist
justice, I don’t think it’s at all unrealistic,” Sprigg said.
“And I would point out that people
that say that Roe v. Wade is not settled law, but think that
even though it’s 43, 44 years old – and Obergefell v. Hodges
with the same-sex marriage decision a year and a half ago is settled
law – that doesn’t make any sense,” he added, a possible
reference to Trump
who said in an interview that he believes Obergefell
is settled but Roe
is not. “Neither of them is settled law because neither of
them is rooted in the text of the Constitution of the United States.
So no, I don’t think it’s unrealistic.”
“We can do this!” Rios responded.
“I think we’ve done it on abortion – we’ve come a long way on
that – now we need to roll up our sleeves and use this issue as a
way of evangelizing people to a better way. God has a more excellent
way in terms of our behavior sexually and it brings abundant life,
and I think that’s the message that we need to be bringing now in
order to make it possible for the Supreme Court to turn that back.”
Trump has said that he wants to appoint
justices in the mold of Scalia.