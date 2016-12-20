Peter Sprigg of the Christian conservative Family Research Council (FRC) last week said it's not “at all unrealistic” that the Supreme Court would reverse its landmark marriage equality ruling.

Sprigg made his remarks during an appearance on the Sandy Rios in the Morning radio program.

Sprigg told Rios that he believes President-elect Donald Trump will appoint justices to the bench who will overturn the marriage ruling.

“I think if we were to get a strong conservative on the court for Justice [Antonin] Scalia’s position and then if one of the more liberal members of the court were also to step down and be replaced by a strong, originalist, constitutionalist justice, I don’t think it’s at all unrealistic,” Sprigg said.

“And I would point out that people that say that Roe v. Wade is not settled law, but think that even though it’s 43, 44 years old – and Obergefell v. Hodges with the same-sex marriage decision a year and a half ago is settled law – that doesn’t make any sense,” he added, a possible reference to Trump who said in an interview that he believes Obergefell is settled but Roe is not. “Neither of them is settled law because neither of them is rooted in the text of the Constitution of the United States. So no, I don’t think it’s unrealistic.”

“We can do this!” Rios responded. “I think we’ve done it on abortion – we’ve come a long way on that – now we need to roll up our sleeves and use this issue as a way of evangelizing people to a better way. God has a more excellent way in terms of our behavior sexually and it brings abundant life, and I think that’s the message that we need to be bringing now in order to make it possible for the Supreme Court to turn that back.”

Trump has said that he wants to appoint justices in the mold of Scalia.