North Carolina Governor-elect Roy Cooper said Monday that Republican leaders had called a special session to repeal House Bill 2.

The announcement comes after the Charlotte City Council voted on Monday to repeal its LGBT-inclusive non-discrimination ordinance. The ordinance will stand if lawmakers do not repeal HB 2 by the end of the year.

North Carolina's law blocks Charlotte and other cities from enacting LGBT protections. It also prohibits transgender people from using the bathroom of their choice. Republicans swiftly approved House Bill 2 in response to Charlotte's ordinance.

“Senate Leader Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore assured me that as a result of Charlotte's vote, a special session will be called for Tuesday to repeal HB2 in full,” Cooper said in a tweet. “I hope they will keep their word to me and with the help of Democrats in the legislature, HB2 will be repealed in full.”

“Full repeal will help to bring jobs, sports and entertainment events back and will provide the opportunity for strong LGBT protections in our state,” he added.

Outgoing Republican Governor Pat McCrory's office called the events politically motivated.

“This sudden reversal with little notice after the gubernatorial election sadly proves this entire issue originated by the political left was all about politics and winning the governor's race at the expense of Charlotte and our entire state,” said the governor's press secretary in a statement.