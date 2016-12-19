Dozens of people participated Saturday
in Montenegro's fourth LGBT Pride parade.
Activists carried signs which read
“born this way” and “equality for everyone” as they marched
through the streets of downtown Podgorica, the conservative nation's
capital, NBC News reported.
Hundreds of policemen were deployed to
protect those participating in the event and avoid the violence that
plagued the nation's first parade.
(Related: Opponents
disrupt first ever Montenegro Gay Pride; shout “kill the gays.”)
Montenegro, a nation of 600,000 that
sits on the Adriatic Sea, recently announced plans to extend
partnerships to gay and lesbian couples as it seeks to join the
European Union.
The parade was organized by Queer
Montenegro, an LGBT rights NGO.
“With this Pride, we seek support
from those that we care about most, from fathers, mothers, brothers,
sisters, relatives,” Queer Montenegro's Daniel Kalezic told
BalkanInsight.com.
“Support is lacking when they find out you're gay.”