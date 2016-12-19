Dozens of people participated Saturday in Montenegro's fourth LGBT Pride parade.

Activists carried signs which read “born this way” and “equality for everyone” as they marched through the streets of downtown Podgorica, the conservative nation's capital, NBC News reported.

Hundreds of policemen were deployed to protect those participating in the event and avoid the violence that plagued the nation's first parade.

(Related: Opponents disrupt first ever Montenegro Gay Pride; shout “kill the gays.”)

Montenegro, a nation of 600,000 that sits on the Adriatic Sea, recently announced plans to extend partnerships to gay and lesbian couples as it seeks to join the European Union.

The parade was organized by Queer Montenegro, an LGBT rights NGO.

“With this Pride, we seek support from those that we care about most, from fathers, mothers, brothers, sisters, relatives,” Queer Montenegro's Daniel Kalezic told BalkanInsight.com. “Support is lacking when they find out you're gay.”