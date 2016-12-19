Kristen Stewart, Colton Haynes, Shepard Smith and Sara Ramirez were among the celebrities who came out in 2016.

The 26-year-old Stewart, the star of the Twilight movie franchise, opened up this year about her personal life. In a T cover story, she said that talking about her personal life as it relates to dating women “represents something really positive.”

In his coming out interview, actor Colton Haynes, 28, told Entertainment Weekly that he was advised to “subdue” his sexuality when he first arrived in Hollywood.

Fox News anchor Shepard Smith for the first time publicly acknowledged his sexuality, telling The Huffington Post that former CEO Roger Ailes had not prohibited him from coming out.

Director Lilly Wachowski, formerly Andy, came out as a transgender woman in March amid threats to out her by tabloid reporters. She told Chicago's Windy City Times that she decided to come out to avoid being outed by Britain's Daily Mail.

Wachowski's sister, Lana Wachowski, came out publicly as a transgender woman in 2012.

The siblings are best known for directing The Matrix and its two sequels. More recently, they created Netflix's Sense8.

In October, actress Sara Ramirez revealed for the first time publicly that she's bisexual. Ramirez, who is married to husband Ryan DeBolt, is best known for playing a bisexual woman on Grey's Anatomy for 10 years.

After 27 seasons, the producers of Fox's animated comedy The Simpson outed Waylon J. Smithers, Jr. to his boss Charles Montgomery Burns. Smithers' sexuality was a well-known secret to fans of the show. In one episode, he rollerskated in rainbow shorts out the Stonewall Bakery.

Trey Pearson, lead singer of the Christian rock band Everyday Sunday, came out in May. During an appearance on The View, Pearson said that his wife, with whom he has two children, and sister were his biggest supporters.