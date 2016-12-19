MSNBC has canceled Live with Thomas Roberts.

The out anchor confirmed Sunday that the show's final episode was Thursday.

“I wanted you to hear directly from me,” Roberts wrote in a Facebook post. “[I]t is true I won't be keeping my current show weekdays on MSNBC. My last show was Thursday.”

“My colleagues are incredible people…and I am so proud of our team and our accomplishments. It is always a special blessing when co-workers become close friends and family. We achieved that bond and our hard work was recently honored by winning an Emmy in 2016 for Breaking News coverage of last year’s Supreme Court decision on Marriage Equality. I can’t thank my colleagues enough for years of their dedication to me and our show,” he wrote.

Roberts, 44, who came out in 2006, asked followers to “stay tuned” for “what's next” for him, adding that he was looking forward to spending the holidays with his family and husband Patrick Abner.