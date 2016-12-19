MSNBC has canceled Live with Thomas
Roberts.
The out anchor confirmed Sunday that
the show's final episode was Thursday.
“I wanted you to hear directly from
me,” Roberts wrote in a Facebook post. “[I]t is true I won't be
keeping my current show weekdays on MSNBC. My last show was
Thursday.”
“My colleagues are incredible
people…and I am so proud of our team and our accomplishments. It is
always a special blessing when co-workers become close friends and
family. We achieved that bond and our hard work was recently honored
by winning an Emmy in 2016 for Breaking News coverage of last year’s
Supreme Court decision on Marriage Equality. I can’t thank my
colleagues enough for years of their dedication to me and our show,”
he
wrote.
Roberts, 44, who came out in 2006,
asked followers to “stay tuned” for “what's next” for him,
adding that he was looking forward to spending the holidays with his
family and husband Patrick Abner.