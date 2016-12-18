Tony Perkins, president of the Christian conservative Family Research Council (FRC), is calling on President-elect Donald Trump to “ferret out” officials at the Department of State who support LGBT rights.

Perkins on Thursday claimed that under Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and outgoing Secretary John Kerry, the State Department was “systematically” filled with “LGBTQ and abortion activists.” Clinton and Kerry, Perkins wrote, worked to “export the LGBTQ agenda globally.”

“The incoming administration needs to make clear that these liberal policies will be reversed and the ‘activists’ within the State Department promoting them will be ferreted out and will be replaced by conservatives who will ensure the State Department focuses on true international human rights like religious liberty which is under unprecedented assault,” Perkins said.

Pointing to ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson's support for the lifting of the Boy Scouts of America's ban on gay scouts, Perkins lamented that Trump's nominee for the post might not have the “courage to stop the promotion of this anti-family, anti-life agenda” at the State Department.

“It’s for this reason that I have raised concerns about the nomination of ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson for secretary of state. I certainly don’t see Tillerson cut from the same cloth as Clinton or Kerry, but he doesn’t have to be for these anti-life, liberal social policies to continue. He must have the courage to stop the promotion of this anti-family, anti-life agenda, which is very much a question mark given that he capitulated to activists pushing to liberalize the Boy Scouts’ policy on homosexuality when he was at the helm of the organization,” Perkins said.

Perkins strongly back Trump during the election, appearing with the candidate at several venues. He also worked on this year's Republican Party platform, which calls for the undermining or reversal of the Supreme Court's 2015 ruling that led to nationwide marriage equality and supports so-called conversion therapy to minors and state laws that restrict transgender bathroom use.