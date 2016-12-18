Sense8 will return on Thursday with a 2-hour Christmas special.

The special is the first episode of the show's second 10-episode season, which Netflix will release on May 5.

Sense8, a play on the word sensate, was created by Lilly and Lana Wachowski (The Matrix) and J. Michael Straczynski.

“Holidays can make you feel so connected in the way that holidays can make you feel so isolated and alone,” Lana Wachowski says in a video. “I wanted to tell a story in this first episode that was kind of about time and presence and how these new lives that these characters were experiencing made them feel empowered, like they could do anything as long as they're together and at the same time it has a way of making them feel vulnerable and almost more alone than they've ever felt.”

In the show, eight characters cope with a new-found ability to communicate with each other in a dimension that transcends reality. One of those characters is gay, Lito Rodriguez (played by Miguel Angel Silvestre), and another is transgender, Nomi Marks (played by transgender actress Jamie Clayton).