A federal court on Thursday dismissed an Indiana woman's lawsuit claiming she was unlawfully fired when she refused to process marriage licenses for gay and lesbian couples.

Linda Summers, a former deputy clerk at the Harrison County Clerk's Office, filed the lawsuit last year against the county and County Clerk Sally Whitis.

Summers claimed in court records that her termination violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits employers from discriminating on the basis of religion.

Whitis wrote in an email to employees that they were required by state law to process applications for marriage licenses being sought by gay couples. The email was sent in October, 2014, a few days after the Supreme Court refused an appeal sought by the state to a lower court's ruling that struck down Indiana's ban on such unions. Summers was fired in December of that year after she refused to help a gay couple seeking a marriage license.

“A few months after the Seventh Circuit affirmed this court's decision to enjoin the state of Indiana from enforcing its ban on same-sex marriage, a same-sex couple came to the Clerk's Office in hopes of securing a marriage license,” Judge Richard L. Young wrote in his ruling. “Summers told her boss, Sally Whitis, that she could not process the application. Whitis replied that she was required to do so as part of her job duties, but Summers still refused. Whitis consequently processed the application herself. The next day, Summers submitted a religious accommodation request and Whitis terminated her employment for insubordination.”

“To be clear, the court does not question the sincerity of Summers' beliefs,” Young added. “She maintains that 'it's not God's law to have [same-sex couples] marry,' … and has pointed to select verses from the Bible in support. That is fine; she has every right to believe that. However, that belief, no matter how sincerely espoused, does not objectively conflict with the purely administrative duty to process marriage licenses. Summers' desire to avoid handling forms related to activities of which she personally disapproves is not protected by federal law. Title VII is not a license for employees to perform only those duties that meet their private approval.”

According to The Indianapolis Star, Summers is a member of the First Capital Christian Church in Corydon and had worked at the Clerk's Office for about six years.