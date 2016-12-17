In what is being described as a first for broadcast television, Showtime's Billions will feature a non-binary gender identifying character.

Asia Kate Dillon has been cast as Taylor, an intern at Axe Capital, the hedge fund run by billionaire Bobby “Axe” Axelrod (played by Damian Lewis).

Dillon uses the singular “they” pronoun for non-binary gender identification. Prior to Billions, they appeared on Netflix's dramedies Master of None and Orange is the New Black, in which Dillon plays Brandy Epps, an inmate at Litchfield Penitentiary.

In an interview with The Huffington Post, Dillon said they feel a sense of responsibility as the first gender non-binary actor on cable television.

“As someone who is non-binary gender identifying, I feel a particular responsibility to portray members of my community on stage and on screen, not only as fully fleshed-out characters who are integral to the plot, but as characters whose gender identity is just one of many parts that make up the whole person,” Dillon said. “I also feel I have a responsibility to portray members of my community as accepted, loved and valued.”

Billions returns for its second season on February 19.