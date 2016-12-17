Susan Olsen has claimed that her firing from a radio station was a result of her support of President-elect Donald Trump, not the abusive language she used in criticizing an openly gay actor, as the radio station has stated.

“This is only about me supporting Trump,” she said in a Facebook post. “And I still do.”

The Los Angeles-based conservative radio station LA Talk Radio dismissed Olsen, who played Cindy Brady for five years on the ABC sitcom The Brady Bunch, after it became public that she had belittled actor Leon Acord with homophobic slurs.

In a Facebook post, Acord called for Olsen's dismissal as co-host of Two Chicks Talkin' Politics. He called her “a Trump fanatic” who spews “idiotic lies unchecked.”

Acord later shared a private Facebook message he received from Olsen.

“Hey there little pussy, let me get my big boy pants on and Reallly take you on!!! What a snake in the grass you are you lying piece of shit too cowardly to confront me in real life so you do it on Facebook. You are the biggest faggot ass in the world the biggest pussy! My Dick is bigger than yours Which ain’t sayin much! What a true piece of shit you are! Lying faggot! I hope you meet your karma SLOWLY AND PAINFULLY,” she wrote.

Without mentioning Olsen by name, LA Talk Radio said in a statement that it would not “tolerate hateful speech by anyone associated with our radio station” and that it had “severed ties” with a host who had “veered off the direction in which we are going.”