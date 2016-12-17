Susan Olsen has claimed that her firing
from a radio station was a result of her support of President-elect
Donald Trump, not the abusive language she used in criticizing an
openly gay actor, as the radio station has stated.
“This is only about me supporting
Trump,” she said in a Facebook post. “And I still do.”
The Los Angeles-based conservative
radio station LA Talk Radio dismissed Olsen, who played Cindy Brady
for five years on the ABC sitcom The Brady Bunch, after it
became public that she had belittled actor Leon Acord with homophobic
slurs.
In a Facebook post, Acord called for
Olsen's dismissal as co-host of Two Chicks Talkin' Politics.
He called her “a Trump fanatic” who spews “idiotic lies
unchecked.”
Acord later shared a private Facebook
message he received from Olsen.
“Hey there little pussy, let me get
my big boy pants on and Reallly take you on!!! What a snake in the
grass you are you lying piece of shit too cowardly to confront me in
real life so you do it on Facebook. You are the biggest faggot ass in
the world the biggest pussy! My Dick is bigger than yours Which ain’t
sayin much! What a true piece of shit you are! Lying faggot! I hope
you meet your karma SLOWLY AND PAINFULLY,” she
wrote.
Without mentioning Olsen by name, LA
Talk Radio said in a statement that it would not “tolerate hateful
speech by anyone associated with our radio station” and that it had
“severed ties” with a host who had “veered off the direction in
which we are going.”