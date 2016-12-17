Outgoing North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory on Friday signed a bill that weakens his Democratic successor's powers.

Governor-elect Roy Cooper narrowly won last month's election by roughly 10,000 votes. McCrory and other Republicans raised unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud in an attempt to delay conceding.

GOP leaders extended a special session on hurricane relief to consider a number of proposals aimed at limiting Cooper's powers once in office.

According to NBC News, the bill McCrory signed alters the composition of the State Board of Elections, which sets the rules for the state's balloting, to include an equal number of Democrats and Republicans, and merges the board with the State Ethics Commission. Previous state law allowed McCrory to pack a majority of Republicans on the board.

The bill also requires ballots to list an appellate court judge's political party, making such elections partisan.

Cooper, who takes office on January 1, threatened Friday to sue the Legislature.

“Once more, the courts will have to clean up the mess the Legislature made, but it won't stop us from moving North Carolina forward,” Cooper said in a tweet.

At least 16 people were arrested Friday protesting the move.

During an appearance on Meet the Press, Cooper called the actions of Republicans “shenanigans.”

“What they are trying to do with these process changes is to limit my ability to want to raise teacher pay, to expand Medicaid,” he said. “This is why people are mad, and this is why people don't like government, because of these kind of shenanigans.”

McCrory's undoing might have been his signing and vigorous defense of House Bill 2, a controversial law that targets the LGBT community. A Public Policy Polling survey in August showed only 30 percent of voters in the state supported the law. Cooper has pledged to repeal HB 2, though Republicans hold veto-proof majorities in the House and Senate.